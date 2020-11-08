Roman Reigns Appearing On MTV Europe Music Awards, Survivor Series, Top SD Moments

– Roman Reigns will be appearing on the MTV Europe Music Awards tomorrow night. WWE tweeted the following,
“Your #UniversalChampion stays busy. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!!”
The Universe is a big place. Gonna have to represent!
See me tomorrow night… @MTVEMA @MTV https://t.co/PAy41IZGP9
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 7, 2020
– Ruby Riott and King Corbin took to Twitter today, reacting to joining Team SmackDown at Survivor Series:
EXCLUSIVE: @RubyRiottWWE is ready to bring the fight to Team #WWERaw at #SurvivorSeries. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Cj2SWF2Vi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 7, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: At #SurvivorSeries, King @BaronCorbinWWE ensures his team will “fall in line.” pic.twitter.com/oelDoBMnGh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 7, 2020
– You can check out this week’s “Top 10 SmackDown Moments” below: