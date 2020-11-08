Roman Reigns Appearing On MTV Europe Music Awards, Survivor Series, Top SD Moments

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Roman Reigns will be appearing on the MTV Europe Music Awards tomorrow night. WWE tweeted the following,

“Your #UniversalChampion stays busy. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!!”

– Ruby Riott and King Corbin took to Twitter today, reacting to joining Team SmackDown at Survivor Series:

– You can check out this week’s “Top 10 SmackDown Moments” below:

