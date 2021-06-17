Roman Reigns Asked About Rumored Matches With John Cena & The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a message for The Rock and John Cena – stay in Hollywood, and away from WWE. Reigns recently spoke with ESPN’s SportsNation and was asked about his rumored matches with the former WWE Champions.

He answered-

“Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans. But it ain’t a dream of his, you know what I mean? I get a lot of this with both Dwayne and John. These guys are doing very well for themselves, there’s no question about it. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set and keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.”

Reigns is rumored to face Cena in the SummerSlam main event this year. He is also expected to face The Rock at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, or WrestleMania 39 in 2023.