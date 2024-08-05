Roman Reigns Being Advertised For This Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday night, with Roman Reigns making his comeback.

The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Reigns all participated in the match. Reigns delivered the Superman punch to Solo, followed by the spear, before departing the ring. Cody takes the Cross Rhodes for the win.

As previously reported, following his return, Reigns is officially classified as a babyface internally. It is unclear when he will wrestle his first match back.

However, we now know when Reigns will make his return to SmackDown, which will air this Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. WWE has advertised him on their website.