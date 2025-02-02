Roman Reigns Believes His “System” Is Too Strong For Anyone To Replace Him

Top WWE star Roman Reigns appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including whether he is ever worried about others rising to take his place.

Reigns said, “No. I set it up too good. Too smart. If you build your systems properly, this is no different than big business. We can sit there and mentor billionaires on building systems to where you don’t have to use your brain no more. Building systems where they become instincts. That’s all I’ve done. I’ve just created systems within the pro wrestling and sports entertainment world.”

On how he views it like a CEO running a major company:

“I treat it no differently than any CEO running any major company. There are all these little things that have to happen. There are so many boxes to check constantly in this role. Thank God for the Wiseman [Paul Heyman]. He makes it so much easier to organize and to handle. It’s just one of those things. You have to know what you’re doing. I put my time in. We took our notes, we did our studies, we did our lab work, we made our adjustments here and there.”

On how he believes he is only competing with himself:

“I don’t compete with anybody. I’m just competing with myself. It’s not different than Michael [Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant] or any of the greats. We’re just going against ourselves. We just create a better version of ourselves. If I can make a better version of myself, he has no choice but to get better. Big Jim [Jimmy Uso] has to get better. Jey [Uso], everybody. Cream rises to the top. I believe in that. It’s survival of the fittest. I’m not truly manipulating like we do on camera. I’m just better than everybody. I believe it. I walk every step with that type of conviction.”

