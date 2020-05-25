Roman Reigns Birthday, Vince McMahon Memorial Day Tweet, & More

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns turns 35 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Bo Dallas turns 30 and former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio turns 43.

– The WWE Performance Center posted this new video of WWE NXT Superstar Jeet Rama taking fans inside his kitchen at home. “At Home Cooking with Jeet Rama” shows the former amateur wrestling champion making one of his favorite Indian desserts.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to mark the Memorial Day holiday.

“The true meaning of Memorial Day is often forgotten. Remember all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can be free. #MemorialDay,” he wrote.