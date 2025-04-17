Roman Reigns Breaks Silence On Vince McMahon Scandal

Roman Reigns has broken his silence regarding the serious allegations against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Reigns—real name Joe Anoa’i—addressed the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, which accuses McMahon of sexual abuse, trafficking, and coercion. The suit also names WWE and former executive John Laurinaitis as co-defendants.

Grant alleges McMahon manipulated and abused her, coerced her into sexual encounters with him and others, and even shared explicit photos of her with individuals both inside and outside the company.

Reigns didn’t shy away from expressing his discomfort with the situation, calling it an embarrassment and a blemish on the WWE legacy:

“She’s got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place,” Reigns said.

“It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about.”

According to the Vanity Fair profile, McMahon did reach out to Reigns last year to wish him a happy birthday. However, the report also confirms that McMahon has completely removed himself from all WWE-related affairs following his resignation earlier this year.

Reigns is slated to headline WrestleMania 41 Night One this Saturday in Las Vegas, competing in a triple threat match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.