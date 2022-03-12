Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE has announced that The Beast and The Tribal Chief “will collide” during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which will take place just over two weeks before their Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

Reigns did not appear on tonight’s SmackDown, but Lesnar opened the show and called out Reigns, issuing a warning over what The Bloodline did to him at Madison Square Garden last week. Paul Heyman came out to inform Lesnar that Reigns was not there, and this led to Lesnar chasing Heyman to the backstage area. Lesnar fought off security while Heyman jumped into a SUV and sped away.

WWE noted in their official preview for next week, “After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast. Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with The Head of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.”

No other matches or segments have been announced for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing, but the WWE Events website has Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler advertised.