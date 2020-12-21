Roman Reigns Comments On Beating Kevin Owens At WWE TLC, Hypes Cage Match

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and issued his first public comments since retaining over Kevin Owens in the TLC Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Reigns also commented on the rematch that has been announced for a Steel Cage on Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

“At #WWETLC I made you… In the cage, I’ll break you. #SmackDown,” Reigns wrote in the tweet seen below.