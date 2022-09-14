Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:

“Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you pause, they’ll get a reaction but sometimes it’s not the reaction you want. Nobody likes the ‘what’ [chants] so then you got to start playing with your cadence – and now you can cut their whats off and dictate what is the timing and the chants are going to be.”

“So they’ll hit you with those and that’s when you can hear the more experienced performers and talkers where they’ll change their cadence. If I have to machine gun them, I’ll machine gun them. But as soon as I know I’ve stopped that or I have a gauge on what’s happening, I don’t mind just sitting and letting them chant.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: