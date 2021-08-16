Roman Reigns Comments On Jimmy Uso’s DUI Arrest and Naomi Possibly Joining The Bloodline

In an interview with NYPost.com, Roman Reigns talked about Jimmy Uso’s recent DUI arrest. Reigns said he doesn’t “condone that kind of behavior or decision-making” and called it “not a great light to be shining” on his family or WWE. Reigns mentioned that he had a “mental checkup” on Jimmy when they spoke about the matter and then Reigns said the following:

“We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes. Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.”

Reigns also commented on Jimmy’s wife Naomi possibly joining The Bloodline on Smackdown:

“I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position. It’s just not something we’ve had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she’s definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it.”