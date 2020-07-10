Roman Reigns Comments On Keith Lee Saying He Helped His Career

Roman Reigns tweeted today and said he still wants a singles match with Keith Lee. Lee spoke with SI.com earlier this week and credited for Reigns helping his WWE push by facing off with him at the Survivor Series PPV last November.

Lee said: “Roman doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this sport. And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won’t forget it.”

Reigns tweeted a response this afternoon and congratulated Lee on winning the NXT and North American Championships. He also said he wants a match with Lee in the future.

Reigns said: “Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee. Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ!”