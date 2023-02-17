Roman Reigns Comments on Major Title Reign Milestone

This week, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to celebrate reaching 900 days as champion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Thursday marked the 900th day since Reigns won the WWE Universal Title by defeating Braun Strowman and former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. Reigns then defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on April 3, 2022, during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

In an update, Reigns reminded everyone how he predicted this would happen.

“I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou [finger pointing up emoji] [blood drop emoji],” he wrote.

On Saturday, Reigns will defend his title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber. The winner of that match, who is expected to be Reigns, will then go on to defend against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

You can check out Reigns’ full tweet belowRoman Reigns Reacts to Major Milestone In His Title Reign

: