Roman Reigns Comments On Possible Dream Match Against CM Punk

During an interview with the Complex Load Management podcast, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on a possible dream match against CM Punk:

“All the way from someone as big as The Rock, to someone like CM Punk, for instance, someone who really hits home with our home audience, our hardcore fans. If you’d watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it’s within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder.”

“If it’s something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them seek their teeth into the product, and really dive into the creative with us, I’m willing to do it. I don’t like the guy, I don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to get slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)