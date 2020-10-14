Roman Reigns Comments On Possible Match Against The Rock

In an interview with ESPN.com, Roman Reigns commented on possibly having a match against The Rock at some point:

“It would be amazing. For any Superstar of my generation to have someone on his level, someone that has done so much not only in sports entertainment but the movie industry and entertainment in general. The man has like a billion followers online and stuff so to be able to put that type of spotlight on our current generation and what we do within our product in WWE, that would be amazing. Just to share the ring with him, I’m really enjoying what I’m doing now being able to share the ring with my cousin Jey Uso and to be able to tell that story about our family business and the lineage and history and where we come from and representing our family is pretty cool so. To just continue it and take it to the next level, that’s what I’m trying to do every single time.”

