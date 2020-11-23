Roman Reigns Comments On Survivor Series Win

Universal Champion Roman Reigns tweeted comments this morning, his first since beating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series last night. He says he’s carrying WWE on his back.

Reigns wrote:

“Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries”

Reigns is rumored to feud with Daniel Bryan next.