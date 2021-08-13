Roman Reigns Comments On WWE Editing Out His “Missionary Position” Promo Line

During an interview with SI.com, Roman Reigns commented on his “missionary position” line from the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown being edited out of the YouTube version of the promo:

“There’s a portion of my career where I’d either read a script or I’d try to adjust a script as much as possible but for a while now, especially since I came back from my little leave at the beginning of the pandemic, since SummerSlam, I’m not scripted. I say what I want to. I say what I feel. If it comes out of my mouth, it’s my verbiage. I come up with it. I deliver it. And that’s why it’s been the way it’s been, because it’s mine.

I don’t know why they edited it out. I think it raised some eyebrows. I don’t get in trouble. The gimmick is as close to being real as possible. Even if they tried to say something to me, I wouldn’t have cared anyway. What are you gonna do? Not have me on SmackDown next week? Like I did before SummerSlam last year, I’ll go home. It doesn’t matter to me. Let’s see how they do without me.”