Roman Reigns Confirmed For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to SmackDown following his positive COVID-19 test.

WWE just announced that Reigns has been cleared and will be appearing for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown. Lesnar, while watching Bobby Lashley win the RAW main event to become his new #1 contender for a title shot at the WWE Royal Rumble, told the camera man that he will see Reigns at SmackDown.

Reigns was scheduled to defend his title against Lesnar last Saturday at WWE Day 1, but he was pulled due to a positive COVID-19 test. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event, which saw him capture the WWE Title by defeating Lashley, former champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. It’s believed that Lesnar vs. Reigns is still the plan for WrestleMania 38, but the way they will get there has been changed.