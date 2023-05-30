Roman Reigns Confirmed For Several Upcoming WWE Events

Fans can expect to see more of Roman Reigns at upcoming WWE events, including televised and house shows.
Reigns received a pay raise and a reduced WWE schedule last year when he agreed to a new contract, working primarily at PLE and TV events.
At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles after Jimmy Uso turned on “The Tribal Chief” by kicking him twice in the face, knocking him out cold. In order to win and keep their titles, Zayn and Owens successfully executed their finishers on Solo.
WWE announced him for a number of upcoming events. This is the schedule:
SmackDowns
June 2
June 16
June 30
July 7
July 21
July 28
House Shows
June 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio
July 22 in Mexico City, Mexico
PLEs
July 1: Money in the Bank
August 5: WWE SummerSlam
Reigns is set to celebrate reaching 1,000 days as the Universal Champion on this week’s SmackDown.
