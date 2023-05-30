Roman Reigns Confirmed For Several Upcoming WWE Events

Fans can expect to see more of Roman Reigns at upcoming WWE events, including televised and house shows.

Reigns received a pay raise and a reduced WWE schedule last year when he agreed to a new contract, working primarily at PLE and TV events.

At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles after Jimmy Uso turned on “The Tribal Chief” by kicking him twice in the face, knocking him out cold. In order to win and keep their titles, Zayn and Owens successfully executed their finishers on Solo.

WWE announced him for a number of upcoming events. This is the schedule:

SmackDowns

June 2

June 16

June 30

July 7

July 21

July 28

House Shows

June 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio

July 22 in Mexico City, Mexico

PLEs

July 1: Money in the Bank

August 5: WWE SummerSlam

Reigns is set to celebrate reaching 1,000 days as the Universal Champion on this week’s SmackDown.