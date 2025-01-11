Roman Reigns Confirmed For The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman made his way out to open the show. The Wise Man called Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes down to the ring and revealed that Reigns is looking to get the championship back and will compete in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to do so.

Reigns last competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match in 2020 and has been a champion in the Rumble matches since.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will occur on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.