Roman Reigns Confirms WWE Contract Ends In 2026

In a newly published profile with Vanity Fair, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns revealed that his time as an in-ring performer may be winding down sooner than fans expect. According to Reigns, his current WWE contract—signed in 2022—will expire after WrestleMania 42 in 2026, and he is already looking ahead to the next chapter of his career.

“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns stated. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

The current deal, which was negotiated as a multi-year extension in 2022, granted Reigns a reduced live event schedule in exchange for higher compensation, a sign of his elevated status within the company as its top star.

Looking toward life beyond the squared circle, Reigns—who previously appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw—expressed interest in pursuing more acting opportunities. However, he made it clear that he intends to be highly selective about the projects he takes on.

“I almost want to model it after [Quentin] Tarantino,” Reigns explained. “Where we’re not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one.”

Reigns is currently preparing for one of the most anticipated matches of the year, as he’s set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple threat match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, taking place this Saturday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.