Roman Reigns Declares “The Big Dog Is Dead”

Roman Reigns isn’t dwelling on the past—he’s focused on the future.

Reigns initially gained fame as The Big Dog, winning multiple championships and being positioned as WWE’s top babyface. However, the character struggled to connect with fans and was widely rejected before he successfully reinvented himself as The Tribal Chief in 2020.

Following a multi-month hiatus, Reigns introduced the Tribal Chief persona, which has since defined his dominant reign in WWE. In a recent interview with IGN, Reigns made it clear that his former persona is long gone.

“There is no big dog. He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy. He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t- didn’t happen.”

Reigns is expected to return to WWE television next month as WrestleMania 41 draws closer.