Roman Reigns Discusses His Fight Against Leukemia In 2018

Roman Reigns discussed his battle with leukemia in 2018 during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com to promote WWE Wrestlemania 39.

He said, “Well, at first it was terrifying. You know what I mean, because when I initially went through it, nobody knew who I was. I was just a kid from a small beach town, working his way back home to deal with this, with his family. Then to be in this situation where the whole world knows who you are. At the time I didn’t look at it as ‘Man, I’m lucky that I’m gonna have this support,’ it felt more so like, ‘Oh no, they’re gonna judge, they’re gonna make their own narratives,’ You know what I mean. Because in this day and age, people cling on to the negative side of things and toxic stuff, but it was the exact opposite. Everybody surrounded me, just like you said man, everybody was there for me, they supported me. It just really created a safe place for me to just go and heal, and not worry about what anybody thinks or what anybody can say. Just go, dive into my support system, let my family surround me with love and hopefully we just make it back and continue to chase our dream.”

You can watch the complete interview below: