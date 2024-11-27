Roman Reigns Dismisses Opponent Importance: “The Main Event Was All About Me”

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including it didn’t matter to him who he faced at WrestleMania 40 as he mas in the main event.

Reigns said, “It didn’t matter to me. I was the main event no matter what. I’m the guy that everyone wanted to dance with. I’m the hot chick. Everybody wanted to take me out. It was one of those things where, we just need to get there and defend this thing. It doesn’t matter who it is, they’re trying to stop history from happening. They’re trying to take this off of the pinnacle right now. It was the same task at hand for me.”

