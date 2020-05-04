Roman Reigns Edited Out Of Wrestlemania 31 Video

WWE edited Roman Reigns out of a WrestleMania 31 replay during tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network. RAW featured a count down of the top Money In the Bank moments from over the years with the #1 moment being the WrestleMania 31 cash-in by Seth Rollins, which came during the main event that saw Reigns challenge then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins ended up winning the title due to the cash-in. WWE’s quick replay of the cash-in did not show Reigns and did not mention him.

As we’ve noted, WWE officials recently issued an edict that said Reigns was not to be mentioned on WWE TV right now. There was no reason given, but Reigns hasn’t been seen since he backed out of the WrestleMania 36 main event due to concerns over working during the coronavirus pandemic because his leukemia battles left him immunocompromised. Reigns was left out of the WrestleMania 31 replay just a few days after he was also left out of a video package on WWE Superstars granting Make-A-Wish wishes. Just a month ago Reigns likely would have had more scenes than any other Superstar, if not more. There’s no official word yet on why WWE doesn’t want to mention Reigns right now, or when he will be back in action. It’s been speculated that it could be several months before we see The Big Dog again, depending on what happens with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is a fan clip of the promo that aired during tonight’s RAW. Stay tuned for more.