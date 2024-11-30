Roman Reigns Explains Chair Shot On Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 40

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why he hit Seth “Freakin” Rollins with a chair during his match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Reigns said, “Any time I have the chance to fuck him up, I’m going to take it. That’s how I feel about him. Any time I have the chance to pull the trigger on him, I’m going to. He is a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them. If you can’t, how to keep him. That’s where I like to him, a chair’s length away.”

