Roman Reigns Explains His New WWE Schedule

Since coming back after taking a break at SummerSlam in 2020 and winning the WWE Universal Title a few days later, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run.

Reigns has maintained his title as Universal Champion for more than 700 days in a row. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unify the belts.

Reigns acknowledged that he had signed a new contract with WWE but refrained from discussing the deal’s details, such as its duration, in his interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

When Reigns was questioned about his shortened schedule, he responded that since he has five kids, it’s important for him to spend time with them. He mentioned that he spent the majority of his career working a full-time schedule.

“Oh okay, yeah, I didn’t really answer the question there did I? [Reigns laughed]… So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did, I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television.”

On September 3 at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Reigns will face Drew McIntyre in a defence of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

You can check out the complete interview below: