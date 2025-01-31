Roman Reigns Explains How Unpredictable Jon Moxley Was During Their Days In The Shield

Top WWE star Roman Reigns spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on various topics, including how unpredictable AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was during their days in The Shield.

Reigns said, “It’s been a while, I haven’t talked to him in a bit. There are so many. I’m trying to think of the goofiest one because he has a bunch of them. The one thing about Mox is, you can’t GPS him. ‘Oh, he’s right there, don’t worry.’ We had no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there. A lot of times we would be up in the concourse. We’d all get up there together and you’re wondering where he is because there are only so many places to hide.”

On how Moxley would scare them and they wouldn’t know where he was:

“He scared us a couple of times. They’re playing the Shield music and going through the alphabet. I’m over here looking at Seth like, ‘You know where the fox is?’ The fox is going to fox. Every time it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there. That’s how he was. He’d pop up, we’d be walking through the airport and just disappear. ‘Where is he?’ Out of nowhere, he’d pop up with a bagel, a coffee, mouth half full with a croissant. It’s been a while, and he’s got a family now, so I’m hoping he’s a little more predictable for his wife and child’s sake, but he was an unpredictable dude, for sure.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)