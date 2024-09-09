Roman Reigns Explains Why WWE Moving To Netflix Is Such A Big Deal

Roman Reigns was joined by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman for a lengthy sit-down chat as part of Bloomberg’s Power Players of New York event last week, and during the discussion, Reigns gave his thoughts on WWE Raw moving from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, 2025.

“I think this is the biggest deal of all time, to be honest,” Reigns said. “The thing that changes the whole landscape for us is that we’ve been on linear television for decades and we’ve been the leader of that, episodically.”

He added, “To take our program and put it on a streaming network like Netflix, it’s unheard of. To go through our history and see where we’re at now and the growth that we’ve had since 2020, when the world was upside down, is amazing. It’s a big opportunity for us to not only showcase our product, but what we’ve mastered with live television.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.