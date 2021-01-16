Roman Reigns Gets New Opponent For Royal Rumble

A new Royal Rumble opponent has been named for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As noted, Reigns previously forced WWE official Adam Pearce into being his new #1 contender for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It was noted on tonight’s SmackDown that the match would be a No DQ match, but then the stipulation was changed to Last Man Standing. The show-closing segment saw Pearce and Reigns sign their contract in the middle of the ring. However, Pearce pulled a swerve on Reigns and declared that he was dealing with a knee injury after the contract was signed. Pearce then brought out the new challenger, Kevin Owens.

Owens then signed the contract and taunted Reigns as SmackDown went off the air. Owens vs. Reigns is now official for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in a Last Man Standing match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, 23 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37