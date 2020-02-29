Roman Reigns – Goldberg Creative Process, Jeff Hardy Update

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the creative process for Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36:

Although the match is on the SmackDown side of the card, Paul Heyman will have some influence on the build & storyline for the Goldberg vs Roman Reigns Universal Title matchup at WrestleMania. Heyman shares very strong relationships with both, especially Goldberg. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 29, 2020

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Jeff Hardy, who is expected to be back in action soon, was backstage at Friday night’s Smackdown in Boston, MA. As noted during the broadcast, Hardy is scheduled to appear on WWE Backstage this coming Tuesday.