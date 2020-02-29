Roman Reigns – Goldberg Creative Process, Jeff Hardy Update

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the creative process for Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36:

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Jeff Hardy, who is expected to be back in action soon, was backstage at Friday night’s Smackdown in Boston, MA. As noted during the broadcast, Hardy is scheduled to appear on WWE Backstage this coming Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR