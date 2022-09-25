Roman Reigns Has Advice for WWE Stars Who Are Unhappy With Celebrity Matches

WWE’s rise to the top of the wrestling business was helped by celebrities. Mr. T was in the main event of the first WrestleMania, and other celebrities were used all over the card.

Logan Paul was signed by WWE earlier this year and will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. He’s only competed in two matches so far.

Fans and wrestlers have reacted to Paul’s challenge for the title, believing he hasn’t earned the right to be there yet and is only a part-timer.

Reigns was asked about current WWE stars being against Paul getting a title match while speaking with SecondsOut Radio Rahim.

“Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don’t care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain’t going to take the Tribal Chief’s spot.”

You can check out the complete interview below: