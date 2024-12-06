Roman Reigns Hints At Future Ventures With Paul Heyman Outside The Ring

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he believes fans would pay to hear him and WWE Hall of Famer “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman talk about wrestling.

Reigns said, “It’s hard to tell because it’s different. People would probably pay a lot of money just to hear me and Paul (Heyman) talk about wrestling or watch it live and talk about wrestling and give our take or how we think, just watching as fans. I don’t want to say I’m going to be done ‘done’ because if you can sit on your phone and make a bunch of money just watching something, why not do it? Look at the Mannings [Eli Manning & Peyton Manning]. If it does come down to it and you’re like, ‘Where did Roman go?’ Just assume he’s catching a fish right now and is on a boat.”

