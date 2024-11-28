Roman Reigns Hints At Possible Match With The Rock

When The Rock returned in January, he set the seeds for a Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania XL. However, when they shoved Cody Rhodes aside and revealed that he would not challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40, fans reacted.

Things changed when Rock made a heel turn and formed an alliance with The Bloodline. It laid the groundwork for Rock and Reigns to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL night one, before Rhodes dethroned Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion. It is thought that WWE still intends to have Rhodes vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41, with the possibility of doing Rock vs. Reigns at a later date, while Wrestlevotes stated that a triple threat with all three guys is on the table for next year.

Reigns was asked about a potential showdown with The Rock during an interview with SI Media’s Jimmy Traina.

“I think our fan base and the company has proven that if our fans are loud enough and passionate enough about something, we’re a company who, you know, we’re not being dictated to. Of course, we have a vision for where we’re trying to go. We know who the consumers are. We know who’s paying their hard-earned money, and we want to satisfy those people. We have to do it in regards to what is going to attract more eyes and bring more people in. Dwayne’s always going to be in that role. He’s always going to be a guy that just magnetizes and makes the broadcast even bigger. So if that’s the case, and that the people want it, that’s what’s cool. Man, we’ve had such a strong set of talent in our roster. Who would have thought that Cody could have had so much admiration that it could have broken up the plans of the Tribal Chief versus the People’s Champion. That, in its own right, is pretty outstanding. It’s amazing. So I think that just kind of goes back to, yeah, there’s a lot of meat on the bone. If Dwayne can’t come in and just, boom, this is how it is brother, then that’s when you know you’re cooking up with some really good ingredients, and I think that’s why he is tied in the way he is. That’s why he’s a part of the board and a part of everything the way he is because we’re at an unprecedented time right now. Business is great, and we just want to continue to push things up. So if that’s what the people want, and the People’s Champ is down, I’m sure we can make something happen.”



