Roman Reigns Hypes PC Smackdown, Broken Skull Sessions Preview For Monday

– As noted, the next episode of “Broken Skull Sessions” with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Monday morning at 10am ET via the on-demand section. The episode is being released on March 16 to promote Austin’s “3:16 Day” appearance on RAW that night.

– A big six-man main event has been announced for next Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The match will see Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff take on Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang).

– Roman Reigns has confirmed that he will be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which will air with no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns tweeted and said he’s excited for tonight’s show.

“Ahh yessir, headed to Orlando now. Actually excited to see the PC and change it up a bit!! #SmackDownLIVE,” he tweeted.

As noted, tonight’s show will feature John Cena’s return to address “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy’s long-awaited return from a leg injury, and Paige’s return to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The show was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, but was moved due to the outbreak.

