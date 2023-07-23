Roman Reigns Makes Rare Appearance At WWE Live Event In Mexico City

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

When Roman Reigns signed a new WWE contract last year, he received a pay increase and had his WWE schedule reduced, where he mostly worked TV and PLE events.

The Bloodline feud heated up at Night of Champions when Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Jimmy Uso turned on “The Tribal Chief.” The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, pinning Reigns for the first time since December 2020.

WWE has already confirmed that Reigns will defend his title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam next month.

When WWE held a live event from Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, Reigns worked a rare house show. He defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event thanks to interference from NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Click here for complete results. You can check out footage from the event below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR