Roman Reigns Makes Rare Appearance At WWE Live Event In Mexico City

When Roman Reigns signed a new WWE contract last year, he received a pay increase and had his WWE schedule reduced, where he mostly worked TV and PLE events.

The Bloodline feud heated up at Night of Champions when Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Jimmy Uso turned on “The Tribal Chief.” The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, pinning Reigns for the first time since December 2020.

WWE has already confirmed that Reigns will defend his title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam next month.

When WWE held a live event from Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, Reigns worked a rare house show. He defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event thanks to interference from NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Roman Reigns is such a menace 😂 I love how much fun he has at live events!#WWEMexicoCity cr/the_backstagemx pic.twitter.com/K8or35ULaq — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000+ᵈᵃʸˢ (@_RomansLegacy) July 23, 2023

Mexico City acknowledges their Tribal Chief and Roman Reigns soaking in all the Roman chants! 😏 pic.twitter.com/9dsLpHPPkw — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000+ᵈᵃʸˢ (@_RomansLegacy) July 23, 2023

La CDMX reconoce a The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/jq9tYVlSco — Publisport México ⚽🏎️🎾⚾🏈🏀🏇🏼🏆 (@Publisport_MX) July 23, 2023