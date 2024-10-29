Roman Reigns’ Match For WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Revealed

WWE confirmed on social media that Roman Reigns will join Jimmy and Jey Uso to face Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline at the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE. During the October 28th, 2024 episode of RAW, Jimmy invited Jey to appear on SmackDown and speak with Reigns. Click here for full SmackDown spoilers.

Sami Zayn joined the storyline on this week’s RAW. Zayn questioned Jey’s decision to assist Reigns, and Zayn was later seen speaking with Solo in the parking lot.