Roman Reigns Medically Cleared To Return After Testing Positive For Covid-19

WWE announced the following:

Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown.

The Universal Champion was unable to compete at WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID. His slated opponent Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match and went on to capture the title. On this week’s Raw, Lesnar warned Reigns that he was heading to the blue brand this week.

What will be in store when this explosive confrontation goes down tomorrow night?

