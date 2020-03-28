Roman Reigns News From Thursday’s Google Trends

Roman Reigns was the 13th most-searched name on Google Trends for Friday, March 27, due to the big change in his WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

You can read about that change at this link.

Reigns had more than 50,000 searches on the day as of 11:53pm ET.

Reigns was the only wrestling-related term in the top 20 Google Trends for Friday. COVID-19 topped the chart at #1 with more than 500,000 searches, and Hawaii Five-O came in last at #20 with more than 50,000 searches.