Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent Possibly Revealed

Many fans were taken aback when WWE surprised them by having Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. Many believed that this would be the match in which Reigns would lose the title.

As a result of Kevin Owens mentioning Roman Reigns in his promo on RAW, it seems likely that Owens will be Reigns’ next challenger.

Owens stated in a promo on RAW Talk that the early years of his career saw the most success for him, and that as of late, he has had the impression that it has been a very long time since he has held a championship. The statement was made while Owens was talking about his career. The focus then shifted to be on Reigns.

As Reigns is not scheduled to work Extreme Rules on October 8 as PWMania.com previously reported, it would appear that this match will either take place at Survivor Series or Crown Jewel.

You can watch Owens’ appearance on RAW Talk below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)