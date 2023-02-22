Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE returns to the O2 Arena in London on July 1st, and based on advertisements, Roman Reigns is currently not expected to work the show.

Reigns is not being advertised for the show, according to the event advertisements on WWE’s website.

Instead, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes are being promoted by WWE. “The Tribal Chief” is also not mentioned on the show’s poster.

Last September, Reigns headlined the last PLE event in the UK, Clash at the Castle in Wales, where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

It’s always possible that Reigns will be added to the show later, but with tickets going on sale this week, WWE would want to advertise him to sell more tickets in advance if he was going to work the show.

Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April.