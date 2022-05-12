Roman Reigns Not Appearing At WWE Hell In A Cell, Removed From Poster

As PWMania.com previously reported, unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be working a lighter schedule moving forward. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Reigns might not be competing at the 2022 Hell in a Cell PLE on June 5th…

“Basically, Roman Reigns is not gonna be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show, which is the next pay-per-view on June 5 (Hell in a Cell). He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising from June 24 – yeah June 24 in Austin, he’s been removed from all advertising, from house shows, TVs, except for the two stadium shows – but he will do TVs to build up those (stadium) shows. So it’s not like he’s not gonna be on TV, but he’s not gonna be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he’s gonna be on, sooner or later, they’ll start advertising him. So the dates will be known, it’s not like they’re gonna put him on TV without advertising him. But that’s the basic situation. I think he’s gonna be on more shows than Lesnar, but not appreciably more.”

It was also noted by Twitter account @WrestleFeatures that Reigns isn’t featured on the promotional poster for HIAC.

Roman Reigns has been removed from the promotional poster for #HIAC. Looks like he's officially off the show. pic.twitter.com/1EVUS40xT4 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) May 12, 2022



