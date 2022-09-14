Roman Reigns on Facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39, Being In a “Really Cool Groove,” Social Media

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has stated that he is prepared to face WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE” and discussed possibly locking up with The Great One. The match is expected to take place at So-Fi Stadium in Hollywood for WrestleMania 39 next year.

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready,” Reigns said.

Reigns said he takes advantage of opportunities and has been in a “really cool groove” recently.

“It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that,” he said.

Regarding his social media usage, Reigns stated that he limits what he posts.

“Now it’s just character stuff only,” Reigns said. “I’m not responding to haters or trying to clap back.”

You can check out the complete interview below: