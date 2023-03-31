Roman Reigns On If He’ll Leave WWE For Hollywood, Dusty Rhodes’ Impact On His Career

Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Associated Press for an interview promoting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39: Night 2.

During the discussion, “The Tribal Chief” reflected on the negative fan response to his initial singles run in WWE, how Dusty Rhodes helped with his confidence and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his early days as a babyface in WWE and how hard it was for him to connect with fans after his popular group The Shield went their separate ways: “There was always that struggle, and I don’t blame them. Everything we’re doing now and how it is displayed — the character work, the personality, the storylines, all of that the information we’re giving our fans, we’re keeping everything as logical as you can in a wrestling show.”

On working with the legendary Dusty Rhodes during his time in developmental and the instrumental role he played in his career: “He’s critical early on as far as instilling confidence. He saw the man I would become opposed to what I was looking at in the mirror. I’ve lived with that and carried that with me anytime I have doubts.”

On whether he would ever depart WWE for a life in Hollywood or another venture: “I feel good. I take care of myself. I’m not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game. If they keep cutting these insane checks, I’ll stay around.”

