Roman Reigns On Netflix Future And Bloodline’s Long-Term Vision

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if he will be featured on Netflix throughout the entire next year.

Reigns said, “I’m not exactly sure. I’m just trying to get to the premiere. I’m on the premiere. I don’t think I can share too much more than that at this point. We haven’t scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward, but that is definitely a topic that has to be addressed. It’s an understandable one for the impact, the amount of money that is part of this deal. I completely understand. These are all great problems to have. Nobody loves being in the tug of war more than me. It usually works out pretty good.”

On the Bloodline story continuing after so long:

“People laughed at us a while back, it may have been me or Paul, but the whole baseball innings thing. It was maybe a year or so ago I thought, ‘We’re stretching it,’ but we’re not at this point. It’s a whole new vision. I forget where I was diving today, but visualizing what it could be in the next two years, what could be in the next three years. Blocking these things off just a year chunk at a time. Honestly, it wouldn’t be possible if we weren’t where we are now, the creative freedom, the collaboration we have, our leadership being Triple H, Nick Khan, the way he runs it on the business side. Also, having that trust, not only Triple H, but the rest of us, it just trickles down. To be able to have that trust in us to perform and go out there and do it like we do it.”

