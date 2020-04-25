Roman Reigns On Sunday’s Instagram Stream With Neil Hill

Roman Reigns is set to do an Instagram Live stream with former pro bodybuilder, trainer and nutrition coach Neil “Yoda” Hill this Sunday, April 26 at 4pm ET time. Hill’s Instagram bio notes that he is a coach to The Big Dog.

“Life changing decision was made when I teamed up with Neil. Tune in Sunday and listen why!!!! Ah yessir!!,” Reigns tweeted on the stream.

You can see Reigns’ full tweet on the stream below: