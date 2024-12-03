Roman Reigns Opens Up About Transitioning Away From Wrestling

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including possible post-WWE plans when he decides to retire from wrestling.

Reigns said, “That’s something in the future that I would like to be more part of and maybe that’s one of…I’m trying to build different interests and avenues that can distract me when it’s time to hang them up and it’s not going to be a situation where I’m still yearning for the spotlight or the limelight and I need to hear that one pop again. I’m hoping to have so many different interests and hobbies to distract me that we’re not going to have to worry about that. Being able to dive back into Tech and be part of that program a little more would be one of those avenues.”

