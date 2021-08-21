Roman Reigns Raises WWE SummerSlam Stakes In A Major Way

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he will leave the company if he fails to retain the title against John Cena at SummerSlam. Tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX closed with Cena and Reigns facing off one last time before their main event at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

After a back & forth on the mic, Cena said his goal is to win the Universal Title from Reigns and take it away from WWE while he goes to film movies, and not bring it back until WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Reigns said he can do the Hollywood stuff that Cena does, and then said he wants to raise the stakes of their match. Reigns declared that he’s either leaving Allegiant Stadium as the WWE Universal Champion, or he’s leaving WWE. Reigns and Cena shook on the stipulation but Reigns tried to deliver an Attitude Adjustment. Cena countered that and rolled Reigns up for a quick pin attempt, to taunt him and show how easy it will be to get the “1-2-3” tomorrow night.

WWE wrote about Reigns’ claim in their SmackDown recap, but no official change to the match has been announced as of this writing.

“Amidst the war of words, an irate Head of the Table suddenly made a stunning claim that he would leave WWE if he doesn’t leave SummerSlam as the Universal Champion. When Reigns extended his hand, Cena shook it. With this, Reigns picked up The Cenation Leader for an attack, but Cena turned the tables and delivered a mock pin on Reigns to send a strong message to the titleholder heading into SummerSlam. Although Reigns’ has definitely raised the stakes of the iconic matchup, the WWE Universe is now left wondering whether Reigns will live up to his word if he loses to Cena on Saturday night,” WWE wrote.