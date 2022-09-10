Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone, Backstage News on Plans for Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently celebrating a major milestone. He has not been pinned in over 1,000 days.

Reigns’ most recent pinfall loss came to Happy Baron Corbin in the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE TLC on December 15, 2019, and even that loss came after interference from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. Since then, he has not suffered a clean loss by pinfall or submission.

Reigns last defended his title last Saturday at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, defeating Drew McIntyre with help from Solo Sikoa, who officially joined The Bloodline on Friday night’s SmackDown. The week before Clash at The Castle, Reigns celebrated the two-year anniversary of his title reign.

WWE has not announced Reigns’ next title defense, but he is not currently scheduled for the Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 8. Reigns’ next major match is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Based on the recent build-up, there had been some speculation that Reigns’ next title defense could be against Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens, but the Wrestling Observer reports that they are not currently scheduled for the match at Crown Jewel.

Owens vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Reigns are likely to happen at some point, but not at Crown Jewel unless something changes. It’s possible that Reigns will face McIntyre again at Crown Jewel, but nothing has been confirmed. Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns is also a possibility in the near future.

Reigns did not appear on the post-Clash at The Castle edition of SmackDown. Michael Cole stated that he had something else to deal with. He is not scheduled for next week’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but he is advertised for the SmackDown from Salt Lake City on September 23.