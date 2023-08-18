Roman Reigns Reaches Another Milestone In WWE Title Reign

Undisputed WWE Universal ChampionRoman Reigns has reached yet another milestone in his historic title reign.

The WWE Title has now been held by the Tribal Chief for 500 days. On April 3, 2022, he won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The WWE Universal Title was also on the line in this Winner Takes All match.

The lineage of Reigns’ current reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion includes the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title. WWE recently presented Reigns with a single title belt for the reign, but the lineage of each title has been maintained.

Reigns won the WWE Universal Title at Payback on August 30, 2020, by defeating Braun Strowman and then-champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat.

According to reports, WWE has not considered changing the title in any of Reigns’ recent feuds, and the current title run will not end until Reigns and Paul Heyman want it to. According to the report, if Reigns loses the title, “the two would have heavy input as to who that would be, whether it be tonight, or a year or two down the line.” The source added, “They are constantly looking at every possibility. When they think it’s the very best thing for business, they’ll know to switch it up, do it right, and really make someone doing it.”

Reigns has not been advertised for any upcoming WWE events since his Tribal Combat victory over Jey Uso at SummerSlam earlier this month.