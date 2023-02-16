Roman Reigns Reaches Huge WWE Milestone

After reinventing himself as “The Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns has had an incredible run in recent years.

At WWE Payback 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match to take home the WWE Universal Championship.

At WrestleMania 38 last year, Reigns defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship by unifying it with the WWE Championship.

For 900 days, Reigns has held the Universal title. Since losing to Baron Corbin at the TLC event in December of last year, he hasn’t been pinned. He hasn’t been pinned since losing to Baron Corbin at the TLC event in December 2019. This is the second-longest WWE World Title reign in the last 30 years, trailing only Hulk Hogan’s 1,474-day reign.

This Saturday in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber, Reigns will face off against Sami Zayn to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

At WrestleMania 39 in April, Reigns will face Cody Rhodes to defend his championship. It is expected that it will serve as the show’s main event on night 2.